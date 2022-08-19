Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.80 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$2.20 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

GAU opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$146.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 27.15 and a quick ratio of 26.92. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$1.15.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

