GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $5.84.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
