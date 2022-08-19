GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

