GameCredits Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,367.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $26,367.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00024916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00257484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001034 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002327 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.