Gary C. Abrahams Sells 557 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.55. The company had a trading volume of 482,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,386. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.00. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

