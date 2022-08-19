Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 334,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,133. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 70.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

