Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Shares Down 1%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report on Thursday.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.
Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.
