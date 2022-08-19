Gems Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $129,350.88 and $30,483.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,126.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003746 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.