General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 14,307 shares.The stock last traded at $40.11 and had previously closed at $40.13.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 329,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

