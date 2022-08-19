General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.25

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.21, with a volume of 50656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.