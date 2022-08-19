Genuit Group (LON:GEN) PT Lowered to GBX 661

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.51% from the company’s current price.

GEN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 580 ($7.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

LON:GEN opened at GBX 417 ($5.04) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 402.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 453.30. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 364 ($4.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($9.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,606.25.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Paul James purchased 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

