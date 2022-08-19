George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$24,171.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.14, for a total transaction of C$24,171.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,281,063.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,280 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.82, for a total transaction of C$200,729.60.

On Friday, August 12th, Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total transaction of C$62,074.00.

George Weston Trading Up 0.9 %

WN traded up C$1.41 on Friday, reaching C$161.74. 57,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,070. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$128.11 and a one year high of C$162.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$151.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$151.46. The company has a market cap of C$23.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 10.4999995 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

