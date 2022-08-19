Gifto Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $20.08 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00033278 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00077037 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO.

Gifto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

