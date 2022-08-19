Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,076 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,840,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,446,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.17. 147,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

