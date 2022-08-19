Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $365.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 77.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 39.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

