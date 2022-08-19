Glenview Trust Co Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.4% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $43,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.6 %

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

LLY traded up $8.31 on Friday, hitting $325.03. The company had a trading volume of 89,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,623. The firm has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

