Glenview Trust Co Buys 104 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

