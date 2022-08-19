Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $137.86. 173,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,483,318. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.