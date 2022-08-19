Glenview Trust Co Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40,077 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 777,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,440,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

