Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBT opened at $67.05 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Insider Activity

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile



Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

