Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.
Globant Trading Down 2.4 %
GLOB stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.48. 1,121,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.22. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 9.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
