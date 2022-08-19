Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Globant Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Globant stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,899. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average is $219.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Globant by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,741,000 after buying an additional 150,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.