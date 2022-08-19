Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Globe Telecom from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Globe Telecom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $42.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. Globe Telecom has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $69.92.

Globe Telecom Cuts Dividend

Globe Telecom Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

