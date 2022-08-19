GMT Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 24,600 Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Aware at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of AWRE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.19. Aware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

About Aware

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

