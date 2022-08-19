GMT Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 981,400 Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KODK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KODK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. 16,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $506.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KODK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

