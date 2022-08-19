GMT Capital Corp Purchases New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 617,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Under Armour as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 140.6% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,809 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 23.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 328.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour Company Profile

NYSE UA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 127,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

