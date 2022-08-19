GMT Capital Corp Takes $1.63 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. 449,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,928,218. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $120.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. JMP Securities raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

