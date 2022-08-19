Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 158520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Goldcliff Resource Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Goldcliff Resource

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; Kettle Valley project situated in Rock Creek, British Columbia; and Ainsworth project with non-contiguous blocks approximately 4,455 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

