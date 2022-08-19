Golden Goose (GOLD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,088.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $156,047.98 and $4,088.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00782513 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Golden Goose Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.