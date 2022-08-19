Goose Finance Price Reaches $0.0391 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $68,547.29 and approximately $59.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003701 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00126533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00074655 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

