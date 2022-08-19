Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gorman-Rupp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $714.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $47.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 236,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

