Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU) Trading Down 0.1%

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 4,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.