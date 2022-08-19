Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 5,000 shares.
Greenkraft Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
About Greenkraft
Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.
