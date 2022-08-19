Gregory D. Johnson Sells 300 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $736.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $667.73 and its 200 day moving average is $664.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $406,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 124.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,561,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

