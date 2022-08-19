Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock.

Griffin Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

LON GFM opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £147.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.73.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.