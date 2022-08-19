Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Trading Down 7.7%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36). 13,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 45,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £148.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.53.

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

