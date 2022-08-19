Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $842,200.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $842,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,534.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $116,046.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $600,498.03.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 1,048,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,455. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 533,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after buying an additional 202,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,123,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.