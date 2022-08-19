GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.48 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,152,000 after acquiring an additional 346,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $14.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

