Guggenheim Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $34.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DKNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.65.
DraftKings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of DraftKings
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
