Guggenheim Raises News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target to $34.00

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. News has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 5.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

