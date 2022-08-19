Guggenheim Raises VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $14.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.
VIZIO Stock Up 1.3 %
VIZIO stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $22.17.
Insider Activity at VIZIO
In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $392,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,516,871 over the last 90 days. 45.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VIZIO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in VIZIO by 2,197.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 109,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.