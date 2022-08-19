Guggenheim Raises VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $14.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Up 1.3 %

VIZIO stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $392,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,516,871 over the last 90 days. 45.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VIZIO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in VIZIO by 2,197.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 109,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.