Hacken Token Price Reaches $0.0190 on Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $419,213.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00788514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub.

Hacken Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

