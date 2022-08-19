Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 141,532 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $12.71.

Hagerty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Hagerty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,973,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Further Reading

