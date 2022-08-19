Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLN. Barclays started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

