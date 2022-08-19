Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.2 %

HAL stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Stephens cut their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 72.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

