Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CEO Jeffrey Eckel Acquires 2,300 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HASI stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

