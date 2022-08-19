Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HASI opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

