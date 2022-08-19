Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 794 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 794 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,511,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 435,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $100,669,000 after buying an additional 86,549 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $234.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.02. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $271.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

