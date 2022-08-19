HC Wainwright Increases Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $320.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $160.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRTX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX opened at $261.01 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 47,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy purchased 47,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at $246,106,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,392,635 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More

