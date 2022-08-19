HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Increased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.