Head-To-Head Survey: InPlay Oil (IPOOF) versus The Competition

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare InPlay Oil to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 58.06% 65.94% 29.99% InPlay Oil Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $90.84 million $91.82 million 2.57 InPlay Oil Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.23

This table compares InPlay Oil and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InPlay Oil’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InPlay Oil. InPlay Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InPlay Oil and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A InPlay Oil Competitors 707 2128 1837 55 2.26

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 29.47%. Given InPlay Oil’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InPlay Oil has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

